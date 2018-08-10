Khalil Mack to Be Fined for Missing 1st Preseason Game Because of Holdout

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Khalil Mack's contract holdout is going to cost him.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Oakland Raiders' defensive end will be fined $814,000 for not reporting to the team before Friday's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions.

Mack, 27, is holding out for a contract extension, as his rookie deal is set to expire following the conclusion of the 2018 season. As things stand, he's scheduled to earn $13.8 million this year.

However, reports suggest he isn't close to striking a deal with Oakland.

On July 31, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted there was "no present offer" from the Raiders to the edge force who has racked up 40.5 sacks over the last four seasons.

With the two sides seemingly engaged in a stalemate, one NFC executive told Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman he believes the Raiders could entertain trade offers for their prized pass-rusher.

"There's a feeling the Raiders are open for business when it comes to Mack," he said.