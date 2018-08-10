Tottenham Transfer News: Jack Grealish Reportedly Set for New Aston Villa Deal

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Jack Grealish will reportedly be handed a new deal by Aston Villa, which includes a £30 million buyout clause, after Tottenham Hotspur failed to prise him away from the club this summer.

According to The Sun's Mike McGrath, Grealish was left "devastated" after missing out on a move to Spurs, but he will likely put pen to paper and "wait for his move."

Villa turned down Spurs' £25 million bid for the 22-year-old, but if Tottenham decide to go back in for him after he signs the new contract, they won't need to offer significantly more to bypass Villa and head straight for negotiations with Grealish.

Per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, Grealish is still hoping to join the Lilywhites:

However, after the Premier League's transfer deadline passed on Thursday, Grealish appeared to indicate he's happy to continue with Aston Villa:

Of course, with his future now lying at the Birmingham club until at least January, it would make little sense or him to do anything else, even if privately he is disappointed by the turn of events.

Meanwhile, Spurs made history having failed to secure a single signing during the window.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he is "so happy" with Spurs' business, though, per BBC Sport.

However, despite his assertion, their failure to improve the team's quality or depth could leave them in a tricky position for the long season ahead—it would be a surprise if they don't look to add at least one or two new faces in January.

Securing a starting berth at Spurs would be a big ask for Grealish given he plies his trade in the Championship, but former Leicester City assistant manager Michael Appleton believes he has a bright future ahead of him:

The midfielder may still end up at Tottenham, though, should they go back in for him at a later date.

A buyout clause could help in that regard, as it will put a limit on what Villa can demand. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is known for his negotiating, but meeting the clause might also be a more straightforward option that allows them to go straight to talks with the player himself.