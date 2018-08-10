Manchester United Transfer News: Club 'Turned Down' £15M Harry Maguire in 2017

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly balked at Leicester City's £75 million valuation of Harry Maguire this summer and failed to cut a deal for the defender, but they could have signed him last year for just £15 million.

The Telegraph's James Ducker wrote that was the figure the Red Devils were quoted by Hull City last year, but they passed up the opportunity as Leicester ultimately sealed a deal for £12 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

The £75 million Leicester were seeking for Maguire this summer would have been more than six times the sum they paid for him 12 months ago and would have matched the world-record fee for a defender.

Instead of Maguire, 25, United recruited Sweden international Victor Lindelof from Benficain a £31 million deal, but after the former's sterling displays for England at the 2018 FIFAWorld Cup in Russia, the Red Devils were linked again this summer.

Leicester begin their Premier League campaign against United at Old Trafford on Friday evening, and Foxes manager Claude Puel was in a joking mood on transfer deadline day:

Sky Sports News also reported on deadline day that Maguire was still hopeful of securing a move to join the Red Devils, though the centre-back always seemed professional on the matter:

Twelve months on from their failure to snag a cut-price Maguire from Hull, United are still attempting to make a success out of Lindelof, who was signed for twice the price but has still not quite settled in the Premier League.

The Old Trafford club had an extensive list of centre-back targets. Jerome Boateng, Diego Godin, Toby Alderweireld and Yerry Mina were all linked until the dying embers of deadline day, per the Independent's Mark Critchley, but United ultimately ended the transfer window having failed to strengthen the position.

Leicester came out winners by holding United to ransom for their World Cup star and retained his services as a result, although Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette argued it would have been money poorly spent:

Former Premier League full-back Stephen Warnock disagreed and said the Red Devils should have committed the necessary funds to prise the Englishman away from the King Power Stadium, via BBC 5 live Sport:

Last season's Premier League runners-up will be kicking themselves at the opportunity they missed out on, while Leicester have again reaped the benefits of their excellent recruitment department.

The Red Devils could have saved a lot of money and on-pitch angst had they taken a risk on the 6'4" central defender following Hull's relegation in 2017, but they are now unable to quantify meeting his new valuation.