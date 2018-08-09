Malcolm Jenkins Raises Fist During National Anthem Before Steelers-Eagles Game

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins raised his fist during the national anthem during Thursday's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.

This form of protest against racial injustice is a continuation from what he did throughout much of the year last season.

The NFL had announced a new policy for the national anthem that required players to stand if they were on the field, but the changes were placed on hold while the NFLPA negotiates a resolution that would be beneficial to the players as well.

In the initial explanation, commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that players should "stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem." Players were also given an option to remain in the locker room.



While no Eagles players kneeled during the regular season or playoffs last season, the team had several members raise a fist in a similar protest to that of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Although it wasn't explicitly mentioned in the rule changes, Steelers owner Art Rooney felt that raising a fist or linking arms would also be considered disrespectful, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

As noted by McManus, Jenkins stop his protest in November after the Players Coalition he helped create joined with the NFL to help criminal justice reform, including an $89 million donation to relevant causes.

However, he has not ended his cause, tweeting a message on the topic before the game:

In addition to Jenkins, several other players demonstrated different forms of protest prior to Thursday's games. According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Miami Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the national anthem while Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end raised his fist.