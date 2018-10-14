Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant's Fantasy Outlook After Amari Cooper's Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders star wideout Amari Cooper suffered a concussion Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, the Raiders announced, leaving Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant as the top two wideouts available for quarterback Derek Carr.

How are each likely to fare for fantasy owners?

Don't expect either player to become a fantasy star. Nelson is the better player to have in your lineup, as he's the steadier, more proven option. Nelson came into the season as the team's No. 2 option and has been developing a rapport with Carr, even if his days of fantasy dominance are over.

Nelson is 33, after all. Still, he'll be Carr's top option going forward. On volume alone, he could work his way into the WR2 range. At the very least, he's a player worth considering in your flex spot depending on the matchup.

Bryant is more boom-or-bust. He's a better deep threat and field-stretcher then Nelson, though he's unlikely to see as many targets or passes over the middle on intermediate routes. One day, Bryant could absolutely blow up with a few long touchdown receptions; the next, he might disappear entirely.

The safest bet is probably treating him like a flex player you work in over the bye weeks or when the matchup is tasty. But expect a bit of a roller coaster with him if you utilize him as a regular starter.

Some of Cooper's targets may also go to tight end Jared Cook, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Raiders lean even more heavily on Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin in the run game with Cooper injured. It hasn't been much of a secret that new head coach Jon Gruden would install and rely upon a physical run game.

With the Raiders' top playmaker out wide, Cooper, now injured, the Raiders may simply resort to being a smash-mouth, ground-and-pound offense. For that reason, Nelson and Bryant have limited upside.