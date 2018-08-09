Chelsea Transfer News: Joao Mario Rubbishes Latest Inter Milan Exit Rumours

Tullio Puglia/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario has rubbished claims he turned down a transfer to Chelsea because he was unwilling to work with Maurizio Sarri due to his being Italian.

As reported by Football Italia and Sport Witness' Lucas Sposito, FCInterNews made the claims, but Mario quickly took to social media to refute the report, tweeting in Italian: "Is there anyone who believes this is true? Imagination yes, but this is too much."

Here's a look at the tweet:

Sport Witness were also sceptical and provided a bit of context:

Mario was expected to return to England after spending part of last season on loan at West Ham United. He rediscovered his form there, a welcome sight after his torrid time at the San Siro.

The 25-year-old was one of Inter's headline-grabbing signings in 2016, making the move from Sporting to the Italian fashion capital, but he never settled in with the Nerazzurri. Manager Luciano Spalletti quickly relegated him to a bench role, leading to the loan.

Mario is back with Inter, but many anticipated he would leave before the end of summer. England was seen as the most likely destination, but the Premier League's transfer deadline expired Thursday. Serie A's transfer deadline is August 17, while most other European leagues' deadline is August 31.

Inter fans don't seem to want the Portuguese at their club:

Chelsea had barely been mentioned as a possible destination before this report came out, and given Mario's struggles since moving to Italy, it's unlikely such a big club would have a real interest in him. The Blues also brought in Mateo Kovacic on loan and already have ample midfield options.

A transfer still seems likely, albeit to a club outside of England. Another loan could also be an option.