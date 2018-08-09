Red Hot Matt Carpenter Leading the St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Carpenter has been on a tear in the second half of the season. Just how hot has the Cardinals' first baseman been? Watch above to see the numbers behind Carpenter's historic pace.

