Brad Boxberger Has Epic Jersey for MLB Players Weekend

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks closer Brad Boxberger wins the prize for the best jersey nickname that will be used during Major League Baseball Players Weekend from Aug. 24-26.

Rather than go with a traditional name on the back of his Diamondbacks uniform, Boxberger decided to go with emojis:

Here is a short list of other nicknames that will be used by players to showcase their personalities on the field:

None of those names can compete with Boxberger finding a way to get his actual name on the back of a jersey without having to use letters.

All player nicknames should be retired thanks to Boxberger's emoji-inspired piece of art.