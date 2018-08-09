Brad Boxberger Has Epic Jersey for MLB Players Weekend

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Brad Boxberger works against a Colorado Rockies batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Denver. The Diamondbacks won 5-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks closer Brad Boxberger wins the prize for the best jersey nickname that will be used during Major League Baseball Players Weekend from Aug. 24-26. 

Rather than go with a traditional name on the back of his Diamondbacks uniform, Boxberger decided to go with emojis:

Here is a short list of other nicknames that will be used by players to showcase their personalities on the field:

None of those names can compete with Boxberger finding a way to get his actual name on the back of a jersey without having to use letters. 

All player nicknames should be retired thanks to Boxberger's emoji-inspired piece of art. 

