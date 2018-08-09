Brad Boxberger Has Epic Jersey for MLB Players Weekend

Brad Boxberger Has Epic Jersey for MLB Players WeekendAugust 9, 2018
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks closer Brad Boxberger wins the prize for the best jersey nickname that will be used during Major League Baseball Players Weekend from Aug. 24-26.
Rather than go with a traditional name on the back of his Diamondbacks uniform, Boxberger decided to go with emojis:
Here is a short list of other nicknames that will be used by players to showcase their personalities on the field:
Cut4 @Cut4
Here's just a taste of some of the nicknames you'll see #PlayersWeekend. https://t.co/KqvkYCmH5L
None of those names can compete with Boxberger finding a way to get his actual name on the back of a jersey without having to use letters.
All player nicknames should be retired thanks to Boxberger's emoji-inspired piece of art.
How Kate Upton Saved Verlander’s Career