NFL Network Responds to Heath Evans Saying Sexual Harassment Claim False

LM Otero/Associated Press

The NFL Network has responded to former analyst Heath Evans' statement that the sexual harassment claims made against him were false.

In a statement given to TMZ Sports, NFL Network spokesperson Alex Riethmiller said Evans was fired for conduct he admitted to:

"Heath’s employment was terminated as a result of his own misconduct—which he freely admitted to on Twitter today. Before severing its relationship with Heath, the NFL carefully considered all of the circumstances, including the information that Heath provided. In the end, the NFL concluded that his conduct was not acceptable in our workplace and we stand by our decision to terminate his employment."

Evans posted his statement on Twitter, saying he and the woman who accused him of harassment had engaged in "mutual flirtations" and exchanged "pictures of a sexual nature."

Evans' statement comes after a former NFL Network employee made allegations of age and sex discrimination, sexual harassment, hostile work environment and wrongful termination in a lawsuit filed last December.

Evans, Marshall Faulk and Ike Taylor were accused of harassment and assault in an amended complaint. The complaint noted Evans sent nude pictures to and propositioned the accuser.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Evans, Faulk and Taylor won't return as analysts on the NFL Network for the 2018 season.