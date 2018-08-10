Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty Images

Manchester City open their Premier League title defence on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in Unai Emery's first competitive game in charge of Arsenal.

Instead of the familiar sight of Arsene Wenger leading the Gunners out, fans will get their first glimpse of Emery's Arsenal in an official capacity, and the difficult test against City will be a useful barometer of how they have progressed under the Spaniard over the summer.

Pep Guardiola's champions are the firm favourites at 91-100 with OddsShark, though, while Arsenal are 27-10 and a draw is 5-2.

Date: Sunday, August 12

Time: 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports (USA)

The Sky Blues have a lot to live up to this year after winning the top-flight title by 19 points last season, having reached 100 points and scored 106 goals.

City have already been in competitive action this season, having beaten Chelsea 2-0 in the FA Community Shield last weekend.

Sergio Aguero struck twice against the Blues, with his fine finishes taking him beyond 200 goals for the club:

The striker will be primed to capitalise on any defensive mix-ups in Arsenal's back line, so they will need to be on their game from the outset.

The Gunners shipped 51 goals last season—a record worse than that of Burnley and Newcastle United as well as any of their top-six rivals—but Emery is a meticulous coach who does plenty of work on the training ground, so Arsenal should be more organised this season.

Here's how they might line up under the new boss:

Per Bleacher Report's Tom Williams, Emery's work with the team has focused on improving the players' endurance so they can translate it into energetic pressing of the opposition and the team are also showing indications of "greater tactical cohesion."

It's still early days in his reign, though, and his philosophies will take time to embed—beating City will be a big ask of them at this stage, even at home.