Ricochet Beats Adam Cole at WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Ricochet beat Adam Cole on Saturday at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 to win the North American Championship, signaling the start of his first title run since signing with WWE.

Ricochet delivered a hurricanrana to Cole, sending him to the floor outside the ring:

From there, he delivered his 630-degree senton splash for the win:

Cole won the North American Championship at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in April by prevailing in a multiman ladder match that included Ricochet.

While Ricochet branched off into a feud with The Velveteen Dream, Cole became a fighting champion by defending the title multiple times on television and across the world.

Cole was left off the NXT TakeOver: Chicago II card, though, meaning Saturday's bout was his first on an NXT pay-per-view as North American champion.

After recently beating Sean Maluta on an episode of NXT programming, Cole was confronted by Ricochet, who challenged him to a match for the North American title at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

Cole declined and said Ricochet wasn't deserving of a championship match despite his remarkable success in NXT during a brief period of time.

NXT general manager William Regal disagreed with Cole's assessment and granted Ricochet a shot at the North American Championship in Brooklyn.

That didn't sit well with Cole, who orchestrated an attack on Ricochet just over a week prior to NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, as he and Undisputed Era teammates Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly jumped him.

Cole's tactics softened Ricochet up, but it was still clear that his reign as North American champion was in danger entering TakeOver.

Ricochet is one of the most physically gifted Superstars to step foot inside a WWE ring, and he hasn't backed down from any challenges since joining NXT.

While Cole is a remarkable talent in his own right, a big part of his character is looking for shortcuts and utilizing the numbers advantage that being part of The Undisputed Era gives him.

Despite Cole's willingness to do whatever it takes to keep the North American title, Ricochet captured the championship and continued his ascent toward the top of the yellow brand.

Since Cole is due a rematch, though, this may only be the start of what has already been a highly entertaining feud.

