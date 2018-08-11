Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich German Super Cup TV Schedule, Live Stream

Michael Sohn/Associated Press

Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt will battle it out in the German Super Cup on Sunday, in what will be Niko Kovac's first official match in charge of the Bavarians.

Kovac guided Frankfurt to a shock win over the Bavarians in the final of the DFB-Pokal in May, beating the Bundesliga giants 3-1. Ante Rebic was the standout in that match, a sign of things to come―the Croat carried his form into the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. BST/2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, Fox Soccer Match Pass

Kovac Returns to Frankfurt

New Bayern manager Kovac enjoyed a fantastic two-year spell with Eintracht between 2016 and 2018, culminating in the DFB-Pokal triumph and a spot in this year's UEFA Europa League.

It was a wonderful parting gift, as Bayern had already announced the Croat as their next manager at that time. It also gave Kovac the chance to start on a high note and immediately impress the fans, something he has continued to do since.

The Bavarians looked awesome in their final pre-season match, albeit against a thoroughly overwhelmed side from the lower divisions:

It's hard to ignore the positivity surrounding the side. At just 46 years old, Kovac represents a breath of fresh air the Germans sorely needed, as well as a change in approach.

The club has avoided major departures in the transfer market, with Lewandowski the top player seemingly marked for a transfer. As reported by TZ (h/t Joe Wright of Goal), Bayern have been firm in their stance: No one will force them into a sale.

While there's been plenty of change, much has also stayed the same, and according to Arjen Robben, the eagerness for success is still there:

On paper, Bayern should cruise to a win against a team still finding its feet after losing Kovac. Rebic is still a Frankfurt player, but he might not see many minutes, as he only just returned from vacation.

Prediction: Eintracht 1-3 Bayern