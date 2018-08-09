Madden NFL 19: Latest Expert Review Scores, Metacritic Rating and Impressions

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The early reviews are in. And it appears that Madden NFL 19 is as big of a hit as Jarvis Landry's motivational Hard Knocks speech.

All jokes aside, the folks at EA Sports seemed to take it up a notch with this year's edition of Madden, including huge improvements in gameplay and overall animation, or Real Player Motion.

Dustin Toms of IGN.com said that the feel of the game was unlike any other Madden before, as the movement of players made the game feel even more realistic than previous editions of the hit series.

Per IGN.com:

"You can see that growth on display in the excellent fluidity your players bring to the field. Basic moves like spins, jukes, and the ability to adjust your speed and hit the gap all look fantastic. It's a noticeable improvement that you will see across speed changes, cuts, and tackling with crushing blows when you hit the Truck Stick."

Additionally, Toms was complimentary of the schematics of the game that allowed the user player to have complete freedom when game-planning.

"A simple change from one scheme to another can drastically alter your team's play. In my Titans franchise, I swapped from a Tamp 2 (42% scheme fit) to a 46 (92%) without needing to alter my roster. Specialty positions such as slot cornerback and slot wide receiver are now included in your team's depth chart too, giving you more options for fine tuning."

Despite Toms' glowing reviews, the game itself still has some bugs to figure out, including the infamous viral video making its rounds regarding Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell's unbelievable elusiveness and breakaway speed.

No video game is perfect, however, and the Bell glitch is downright hilarious. Even with some things to figure out as updates inevitably come around, the game earned a strong 82/100 from Metacritic.com, the same score as last year's Madden 18.

Bradley Russell of GamesRadar couldn't agree more:

"Despite a few niggling issues, Madden 19 is going to be a game you'll be playing well into the Super Bowl and beyond. It effortlessly makes its way onto the series' Mount Rushmore; every swaggering step and ankle-breaking shimmy all the more reason to want to return and replay a game at the peak of its powers on the pitch. Madden has never been better in terms of cleats-on-the-ground nitty-gritty gameplay. Its periphery content, such as Longshot: Homecoming, shouldn't be overlooked, either. Care and attention has been poured into the game from opening coin toss to final whistle--and you're going to love every minute of it."

One of the best parts of this year's Madden comes as no surprise: Ultimate Team. And that's what stands out most for Steven Petite of Digital Trends:

"Madden NFL 19 offers an accessible Ultimate Team mode, a welcome player progression change, and minor gameplay tweaks that make the game ever so slightly more realistic. Longshot: Homecoming, however, is an unmitigated disaster."

Everyone's take on a video game, particularly Madden, is different. And the only real way to find out if the game is worth the price tag is to, well, play it yourself. Football is back, ladies and gentlemen.