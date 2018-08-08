Rogers Cup 2018: Novak Djokovic, Maria Sharapova, Sloane Stephens Advance

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Plenty of star power took the court Wednesday at the 2018 Rogers Cup, with Venus Williams, Carolina Wozniacki, Simona Halep, Maria Sharapova, Sloane Stephens, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal all on the schedule.

The men's draw from Toronto and women's draw from Montreal can be found on Rogers Cup's official website with second-round action dominating the day as some of the biggest names in the sport attempted to set up marquee matchups in later rounds.

Here is a look at all of Wednesday's scores and some of the notable results. Scores will be updated as matches finish, although some were delayed by rain.

Men's Wednesday Scores

(6) Marin Cilic defeats Borna Coric, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Robin Haase defeats Mikhail Youzhny, 7-5, 6-2

Karen Khachanov defeats (12) Pablo Carreno Busta, 6-4, 7-6 (3)

(5) Grigor Dimitrov defeats Fernando Verdasco, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5)

Ilya Ivashka defeats Ryan Harrison, 7-6 (5), 6-4

(9) Novak Djokovic defeats Peter Polansky, 6-3, 6-4

Denis Shapovalov defeats (14) Fabio Fognini, 6-3, 7-5

(8) John Isner defeats Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 7-6 (3), 6-2

Frances Tiafoe defeats Milos Raonic, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1

Women's Wednesday Scores

Maria Sharapova defeats (12) Daria Kasatkina, 6-0, 6-2

(6) Caroline Garcia defeats Magdalena Rybarikova, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

Alize Cornet defeats (4) Angelique Kerber, 6-4, 6-1

(15) Ashleigh Barty defeats Alison Van Uytvanck, 7-6 (7), 6-2

Kiki Bertens defeats (9) Karolina Pliskova, 6-2, 6-2

(8) Petra Kvitova defeats Anett Kontaveit, 6-3, 6-4

(10) Julia Goerges defeats Lucie Safarova, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Carla Suarez Navarro defeats Lesia Tsurenko, 6-4, 3-2

(3) Sloane Stephens defeats Francoise Abanda, 6-0, 6-2

(5) Elina Svitolina defeats Mihaela Buzarnescu, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 4-3

(14) Elise Mertens defeats Shuai Zhang, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-0

Anastasija Sevastova defeats Monica Puig, 4-6, 7-6 (9), 6-1

Notable Results

While Stephens, Sharapova, Elina Svitolina and a number of other highly seeded and regarded players took care of business on the women's side Wednesday, the day did not unfold completely according to plan.

The fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber and ninth-seeded Karolina Pliskova each lost in straight sets in similar fashion with the serve letting them down.

Alize Cornet eliminated Kerber, 6-4, 6-1, and notched both aces of the match while taking advantage of lackluster play from her opponent. Kerber won an ugly 46 percent of her first-service points and was unable to set the pace when she had the ball on her racket.

Pliskova faced a similar tale, as Kiki Bertens cruised past her, 6-2, 6-2, because of poor service from the higher seed.

Pliskova didn't finish with an ace and had an unseemly eight double faults. What's more, Bertens prevented consistent break opportunities for her opponent by winning 77 percent of her first-service points compared to just 50 percent for Pliskova.

The No. 9 seed had little trouble on the men's side, as Djokovic handled Peter Polansky in straight sets and kept the possibility of a Djokovic and Nadal final alive and well in a tournament that doesn't feature Roger Federer.

He may have to get past seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem in the next round before worrying about Nadal, but he looked up to the challenge Wednesday with an impressive performance. Djokovic had all seven aces in the match and won a dominant 83 percent of his first-service points.

"I thought I served well in the moments when I really need it and I was looking for the first serve," Djokovic said, per the ATP World Tour’s website. "I thought I found pretty good accuracy and angles with the first serve, and also my second serve worked pretty well. Overall my game was so-and-so. In the moments when I probably needed to step it up, I did."

His ability to control the pace of play with his serve kept Polansky fighting an uphill battle throughout the match, and the Canadian was never able to overcome.

Statistics via the Rogers Cup unless otherwise noted.