Fantasy Football 2018: Deep Sleeper Candidates Who Can Help Win Your League

Getting picks wrong in the last quarter of your fantasy football draft won't cost you a chance at the championship. By that point, it's apparent who will be in your starting lineup when the season begins, so it's a matter of finding the proper depth for your bench.

If even one of those players turns into a regular contributor, you've done well. Sometimes, one of those picks can help take you over the top.

For the most part, picks made this late in the draft are about low-risk, high-reward players. The ceiling would be considered a fantasy starter, while the floor would be a candidate to cut loose as early as Week 2.

A look back at 2017 ADP info shows players like Carson Wentz, Nelson Agholor, Cooper Kupp and Evan Engram were all selected after pick 121, but they all turned into regular fantasy starters. While Wentz may have been the ultimate find late in drafts, even a consistent contributor like Kupp easily outperformed his ADP.

The other type of player to look for late in drafts is one who can provide reliability even if his perceived value is far lower.

Cameron Brate saw his value take a hit when the Buccaneers drafted O.J. Howard, yet he still managed to post his second straight top-10 season. Alex Smith's perceived fantasy value has plummeted after a career year in 2017, although he's walking into a potentially profitable situation in Washington.

The players covered below are cheap lottery tickets. They won't cost you much if they fail, but the hope is that one or two outplay their draft position. If any of them hit big, a fantasy championship could be the reward.

Note: All ADP data and fantasy stats used to calculate finishes from FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on points per reception (PPR) format.