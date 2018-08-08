Tottenham Transfer News: Danny Rose Reportedly in Schalke Talks as Exit Rumoured

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 8, 2018

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on March 13, 2016 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose is reportedly in talks with German outfit Schalke over a deadline-day loan move to the Veltins-Arena.

Spurs are said to be willing to part ways with Rose this summer, as well as defensive partner Toby Alderweireld, and Sky Sports reported last season's Bundesliga runners-up are interested in a temporary switch.

Ben Davies took advantage of Rose's injury absences last season and is now Mauricio Pochettino's favoured choice at left-back. The north Londoners would likely rather send Rose to a team outside England should he leave.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

