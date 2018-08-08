Tottenham Transfer News: Danny Rose Reportedly in Schalke Talks as Exit Rumoured

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose is reportedly in talks with German outfit Schalke over a deadline-day loan move to the Veltins-Arena.

Spurs are said to be willing to part ways with Rose this summer, as well as defensive partner Toby Alderweireld, and Sky Sports reported last season's Bundesliga runners-up are interested in a temporary switch.

Ben Davies took advantage of Rose's injury absences last season and is now Mauricio Pochettino's favoured choice at left-back. The north Londoners would likely rather send Rose to a team outside England should he leave.

