Antonio Callaway Had Gun Parts, Ammo in Car at Time of Marijuana Citation

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Police discovered "the backstrap of a Glock firearm and several rounds of ammo" when searching the car of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway after pulling him over Sunday, TMZ Sports reported Wednesday.

According to the report, Callaway wasn't in possession of a fully assembled firearm.

Officers cited Callaway for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license following the stop, per ESPN.com.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Callaway is contending he wasn't responsible for the marijuana that officers found in his car. He had the car shipped from Florida, and his friends used the car before its journey to Northeast Ohio. Callaway also was under the impression the issues with the suspended license had been resolved.

Cabot noted Callaway, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, is in Stage 1 of the NFL's substance abuse program. He tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Scouting Combine and admitted to smoking marijuana weeks before the event.

In his first two years at Florida, Callaway caught 89 passes for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns. He was accused of sexual assault in December 2015 and suspended for six months in 2016 as a result. He also missed the entire 2017 season after the school suspended him for his role in an illegal credit card scheme.

The Browns listed Callaway as their starting wideout alongside Jarvis Landry in their first unofficial depth chart.