Chelsea Transfer News: Michy Batshuayi Reportedly Wanted by Valencia on Loan

Chelsea are reportedly in contact with La Liga side Valencia over a loan move for Belgium international Michy Batshuayi.

Valencia are close to bringing in Kevin Gameiro from Atletico Madrid but also want to add further options to their attack in time for the new season.

Marcelino's men are said to be "making a push" for the 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, according to GianlucaDiMarzio.com.

Valencia enjoyed a strong campaign last season and finished in fourth place, which secured them a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

The team relied on Rodrigo Moreno and Simone Zaza for goals, but they will need to strengthen to challenge for the title and compete in Europe.

Batshuayi arrived at Chelsea in 2016 but has never managed to cement a regular spot in the team. He joined Dortmund on loan in January and scored seven goals in nine starts before injury ended his season in April.

Chelsea look set for a busy end to the transfer window. Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mateo Kovacic are set to arrive with several players expected to leave, per Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph.

Batshuayi, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kurt Zouma and Danny Drinkwater could all depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

If Chelsea do allow Batshuayi to leave, it could be a decision that leaves them short in attack. Alvaro Morata struggled at the end of last season and has not looked in good form ahead of the new campaign.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella offered his view:

Olivier Giroud replaced Morata as first choice but is not a prolific striker. The 31-year-old arrived at Chelsea from Arsenal in January and managed five goals in his first campaign with the club.

Tammy Abraham is another option, but the 20-year-old is unlikely to be an option as a starter. The Sun's Martin Lipton summed up the situation at Stamford Bridge:

Batshuayi will be keen for regular football next season after enjoying a taste of it at Dortmund. He's unlikely to see that at Stamford Bridge initially, and a move to Valencia will be tempting.

Chelsea do have options to cope without Batshuayi but will need Morata to rediscover his goalscoring touch quickly, or they may be left without a reliable goalscorer.