NFL Training Camp Notes: Browns Are NFL's Most Interesting Team

David Dermer/Associated Press

It's been a very Cleveland week for the Browns.

Just hours after the team traded wide receiver Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills and promoted rookie Antonio Callaway to the first-team, it was revealed that Callaway was cited in Strongsville, Ohio for marijuana possession and driving on a suspended license. According to dashcam video of the stop obtained by TMZ Sports, Callaway also had ammunition and gun parts in the vehicle.

To say it's not a good look for Callaway is an understatement. He fell to the fourth round of April's draft in large part because of a litany of off-field issues at the University of Florida. He was already in Stage 1 of the NFL's Substance Abuse program after submitting a diluted urine sample at the combine.

And in light of the Coleman trade, his promotion to the first-team and the premiere of HBO's Hard Knocks, Callaway didn't bother to the tell the Browns he was stopped by the cops.

Head coach Hue Jackson admitted to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that the situation is concerning.

"Again, until I know the facts, I really can't say anything about anything,'' he said. "I want to know more about it. Obviously, I'm disappointed in it, but I need to understand exactly what happened."

According Cabot, Callaway has an explanation for the dust-up. His car, which was recently shipped to Ohio from Florida, was used by "friends" in recent weeks. Callaway "also thought he had resolved the suspended license issue, but a change of banks in his move to Cleveland foiled those plans."

The reason why he was out at all at 3 AM wasn't given.

Given Callaway's history, both of those explanations seem perfectly reasonable—to just about no one.