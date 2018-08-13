2018 NFL Training Camp: Update on Every Team's Biggest Position Battle

0 of 32

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The NFL prides itself on being the ultimate meritocracy. But the reality is far different. Only a few starting positions and roster spots are available once each organization concedes a preference toward established veterans, free-agent acquisitions and draft picks.

Those available become hotly contested because every player wants a place at the table.

Some availabilities hold a higher profile, like quarterback, for example, while others—offensive linemen never get enough love—barely register at the national level.

All of them are important, though, because football requires 11 players to work in unison. One missed assignment can ruin everything. Thus, teams try to address weak spots by throwing numbers at those positions. Sometimes an individual emerges and solves the problem. Other times, a team is never able to address the issue.

No roster is complete, either. Every team has at least one starting position up for grabs. The following is where each franchise's top position battle stands.