Report: Tottenham Bid for Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon Stalled 'Several Weeks Ago'

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly not sign Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon before Thursday's transfer deadline after failing with a bid that would have included Danny Rose moving the other way.

According to BBC Sport's David Ornstein, Spurs made an approach for the 18-year-old earlier in the summer, but after they failed to reach an agreement with Fulham, Sessegnon will now remain at Craven Cottage into the new season:

Spurs have yet to make a signing so far this summer, and they are running out of time to make telling additions to their squad ahead of the opening of the Premier League season.

Sessegnon netted 16 goals and provided eight assists in 49 Championship appearances last term as Fulham were promoted to the Premier League.

He made history by being nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award while playing outside the English top flight, per Squawka:

It is little surprise that Spurs made a move for the London-born star, as he could have been an ideal fit at White Hart Lane.

Sessegnon is a versatile left-sided player capable of operating at left-back or on the flank as an attacker, so he could have provided Ben Davies with competition while also being an additional creative outlet.

He would also have bolstered an already impressive English core at the club—Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier and Rose (if he stayed at the club) all represented the Three Lions at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, barring a major turnaround in the next 24 hours, Sessegnon looks set to stay put at Fulham for another season, and Spurs will need to look elsewhere if they are to make any last-minute additions to the squad.