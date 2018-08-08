Lil Wayne's Young Money Agency Sues Frank Mason III over $92K, Custom Jewelry

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Lil Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports Group is suing Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III for $92,000 as well as demanding the return of a diamond Young Money chain and damages.

According to TMZ Sports, Mason signed with the Young Money agency prior to getting selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft.

Mason reportedly received a $40,000 advance, had $52,000 in draft expenses paid for and received the $11,000 chain.

The Young Money agency alleges the contract stated Mason would have to repay the $92,000 and give back the chain if he ever left the agency.

Mason parted ways with Young Money in April.

Per Spotrac, Mason is set to make $1.378 million in 2018-19 followed by a non-guaranteed salary of $1.618 million in 2019-20. Sacramento could also make him a qualifying offer of $2.023 million for 2020-21.

After a standout collegiate career at Kansas that saw him win the 2017 National College Player of the Year award, Mason played a fairly significant role for the Kings as a rookie off the bench.

In 52 games last season, the 24-year-old averaged 7.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.9 percent from the field.

Next season, Mason is expected to be part of a point guard rotation that also includes De'Aaron Fox and free-agent acquisition Yogi Ferrell.