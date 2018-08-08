Lazio Say No Offers for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Who Is Worth 'More' Than €110M

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has said there have been no approaches made for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer and that the player is worth in excess of €110 million (£98.8 million).

The Serb is rumoured to be wanted by Manchester United and AC Milan, but Lotito told Corriere della Sera (h/t Calciomercato):

"Sergej is the best young midfielder in the world, and he has a great margin for improvement. However, so far, no one have come forward; I haven't received any offers from Milan or Juventus, let alone from Real Madrid and Manchester United.

"I certainly won't push to sell him, but if you ask me how much he is worth, then I need to remind you that last year I turned down €110 million. How much was Pogba sold for to Man United? €110 million? Then Milinkovic is worth even more, because he's much better. Now rest assured, I'm not interested in loan formulas or technical counterparts."

The 23-year-old went from an exciting prospect to a bona fide star for Lazio last season as he cemented his place as perhaps their most important player, which is saying something when you look at Ciro Immobile's record of 41 goals in all competitions.

WhoScored.com shared the numbers behind his excellent campaign ahead of his appearance at the FIFA World Cup with Serbia:

He was unable to help his side escape their group, but in Serbia's 1-0 win over Costa Rica, he showcased his wide variety of talents, per Squawka Football:

Milinkovic-Savic is a force to be reckoned with in the air and uses his strength and defensive work rate to win plenty of tackles on the ground, but it's his blend of physicality and technical ability that makes him so special.

After regaining possession for his side, the midfielder looks to drive play forward, either by carrying the ball at his feet past opponents or carving open a back line with a defence-splitting pass.

He'll often look to finish moves off, too, and his shooting from distance is a weapon he frequently makes use of.

Milinkovic-Savic can be guilty of giving the ball away, though:

While that could suggest he has room to improve in terms of picking his moments—whether it be taking someone on or going for a through ball—it's also indicative of a player trying to make things happen.

The midfielder is already well on his way to becoming a top talent in European football, and without the UEFA Champions League at Lazio, he could be open to leaving if a more illustrious club were to come in for him.

It seems they are yet to do so, though, likely because of the enormous sum it will take to prise him away from the Eagles.