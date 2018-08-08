Jerome Boateng Reportedly Rejected Manchester United with Call to Jose Mourinho

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2018

MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 05: Jerome Boateng of FC Bayern Muenchen runs with the ball during the friendly match between Bayern Muenchen and Manchester United at Allianz Arena on August 5, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng has reportedly turned down advances from Manchester United and personally phoned manger Jose Mourinho to explain his decision.

According to Bild's Christian Falk and David Verhoff (h/t the Mirror's Jack Rathborn), talks were under way between the two clubs as United travelled to Munich for a friendly on Sunday, but following a conversation with Niko Kovac in which the new Bayern boss expressed his desire for them to work together, Boateng opted against a move to United.

The German then called Mourinho to inform him of his intent to remain with the Bundesliga champions.

ESPN's Alex Shaw and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News will be pleased Boateng won't be heading to Old Trafford, given they were sceptical about the benefits of signing him:

The 29-year-old has been among Europe's best centre-backs in recent years, and United are crying out for an experienced defender to work alongside the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof as they look to develop their game.

Few can boast more experience than the German, who has won six Bundesliga titles as well as the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup, among other honours.

However, he has become increasingly injury-prone of late and has not managed to reach 20 Bundesliga appearances in a single season since the 2014-15 campaign.

Boateng could still have made a useful addition at Old Trafford if he could have been acquired cheaply, but he wouldn't have been worth splashing out on.

It still leaves United clamouring for a top-level centre-back in the final days of the transfer window, but there are better candidates they could pursue.

