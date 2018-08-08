Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri Makes Assurances over Eden Hazard Future

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said there are no longer any concerns over Eden Hazard's Stamford Bridge future after the Belgian appeared in a pre-season friendly against Lyon on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a departure from west London, but Sarri said there is "no problem" now and made assurances Hazard will remain at the club, per the Press Association (h/t MailOnline): "We have spoken two or three times in the last two days. Hazard's problem is not present now."

