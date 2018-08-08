Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri Makes Assurances over Eden Hazard Future

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said there are no longer any concerns over Eden Hazard's Stamford Bridge future after the Belgian appeared in a pre-season friendly against Lyon on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a departure from west London, but Sarri said there is "no problem" now and made assurances Hazard will remain at the club, per the Press Association (h/t MailOnline): "We have spoken two or three times in the last two days. Hazard's problem is not present now."

             

