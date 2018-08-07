Felix Hernandez, Adrian Beltre Share Laugh After Filthy Curveball for Strikeout

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2018

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Sometimes a pitch is so good you can't help but laugh.

That was the case Tuesday night when Felix Hernandez got Adrian Beltre with a nasty curveball, leading to one of the worst swings of the Texas Rangers star's career.

As you can see, Hernandez was understandably laughing a little harder than Beltre. The Seattle Mariners ace was nearly doubled over after the pitch before pointing Beltre back to his spot on the bench.

Unfortunately for Hernandez, that was the peak of his evening. The Rangers ran him out of the game after six innings of work, pummeling him for eight hits and seven earned runs.

Beltre also got the last laugh by taking Hernandez deep in the bottom of the sixth.

Related

    LeBron Is Great, but Mike Trout Is More Dominant

    MLB logo
    MLB

    LeBron Is Great, but Mike Trout Is More Dominant

    Joon Lee
    via Bleacher Report

    Broadcaster Implies Soto May Not Be 19

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Broadcaster Implies Soto May Not Be 19

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Chris Sale (Shoulder) Returns for Sunday Start

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Chris Sale (Shoulder) Returns for Sunday Start

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated World Series Odds for Every Contender

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updated World Series Odds for Every Contender

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report