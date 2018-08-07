Felix Hernandez, Adrian Beltre Share Laugh After Filthy Curveball for Strikeout

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Sometimes a pitch is so good you can't help but laugh.

That was the case Tuesday night when Felix Hernandez got Adrian Beltre with a nasty curveball, leading to one of the worst swings of the Texas Rangers star's career.

As you can see, Hernandez was understandably laughing a little harder than Beltre. The Seattle Mariners ace was nearly doubled over after the pitch before pointing Beltre back to his spot on the bench.

Unfortunately for Hernandez, that was the peak of his evening. The Rangers ran him out of the game after six innings of work, pummeling him for eight hits and seven earned runs.

Beltre also got the last laugh by taking Hernandez deep in the bottom of the sixth.