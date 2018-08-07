Little League World Series Regionals 2018: Tuesday Scores and Bracket Results

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The regionals at the 2018 Little League World Series continued Tuesday, with games going on across all eight regions.

The Southeast and Southwest regions are down to two teams, while the remainder of the tournaments are still sorting things out.

Here is a look at the results from across the nation.

(Box scores and standings as well as the full tournament bracket can be found at the Little League's official site.)

Little League World Series Regional Results

Great Lakes

Ohio def. Illinois, 4-0

Kentucky def. Wisconsin, 2-1

Mid-Atlantic

Maryland def. Washington DC, 18-7

Pennsylvania def. Delaware, 6-1

Midwest

Iowa def. Missouri, 2-1

Kansas def. Nebraska, 5-3

New England

Connecticut def. Maine, 7-1

Vermont vs. New Hampshire, 9:30 p.m. ET

Northwest

Oregon def. Wyoming, 13-10

Washington vs. Alaska, 10 p.m. ET

Southeast

Virginia def. Alabama, 9-6

Southwest

Oklahoma def. New Mexico, 3-2

West

Southern California def. Arizona, 9-5

Northern California def. Utah, 6-0

Great Lakes

Dreams ended for Illinois and Wisconsin on Tuesday, as they lost in elimination games.

Ben Clark, Aidan Booth and Charlie Oakleaf combined to throw a two-hit shutout, and Zach Casey drove in two runs to lead Ohio to a 4-0 win over Illinois. Ohio scorched Illinois for 11 hits from nine different batters.

Illinois starting pitcher Paulie Rudolph went the distance, giving up all four runs (two earned). Two errors proved costly, and Rudolph was the only Illinois player with an extra-base hit.

Kentucky scored two runs on three hits on its way to a 2-1 win over Wisconsin.

Sam Pearman drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a groundout. James Cameron plated the other run in the fourth, reaching on an error. Jake Schweitzer and Daly Penick combined to allow just two hits and strike out 12 for Kentucky.

Mid-Atlantic

Needing a win to stay alive, Pennsylvania and Maryland did just that Tuesday—in comfortable fashion.

Maryland overcame a five-run first inning by Washington, D.C., to earn an 18-7 victory, scoring at least two runs in every inning.

The District ran starter Kannon Cropper after he gave up four runs without recording an out, but Maryland's pitching settled when Foster Smith entered the game. Smith gave up two runs in four innings of work, and Adam Gardner closed it out with two innings of one-run ball.

Owen Knerr was responsible for driving in five of Maryland's 18 runs with a pair of home runs. Stephen Wade drove in three runs.

Pennsylvania scored five of its six runs in the first two innings on its way to a 6-1 triumph over Delaware.

Dallas Alexander drove in three runs and Levi Schlesinger another two.

Brady Myers, Nathan Wian and Schlesinger combined to give up six hits and strike out 10. The only run they surrendered was unearned.

Midwest

It took an extra inning, but Iowa kept its dream alive with a 2-1 win over Missouri.

Blake Larson drove in a run in the top of the seventh, and Connor Duong slammed the door.

Neither team scored until the sixth inning in a messy affair that included errors on both sides that led to runs. Larson scored in the top of the sixth on an error by Missouri's second baseman, and Larson gave one back in the bottom half.

But he came through when he had a chance at redemption with two outs in the top of the seventh.

Kansas scored all five of its runs in the third inning, taking advantage of seven errors in a 5-3 win over Nebraska.

Four of Kansas' five runs came in on snafus. Tucker Akins was the only Kansas player to record an RBI.

New England

Will Meyers threw four scoreless innings, and Dustin Walters hit a home run to lead Connecticut to a 7-1 win over Maine.

Meyers struck out six and needed just 67 pitches before he handed the ball to the bullpen. Charlie Yates and Pierce Cowles each threw an inning of relief.

Connecticut had 12 hits, and eight batters had at least one. Walters went 2-for-2 after coming in the game off the bench, while Jon Morris added a triple and Cowles had a double before going to work on the mound.

Northwest

Wyoming scored eight runs in the third to put Oregon's back against the wall.

But Oregon responded with 11 in the fourth and never looked back, advancing with a 13-10 victory.

Oregon scored those 13 runs despite finishing with just six hits. Wyoming committed four errors, and its pitching staff handed out 10 walks. Starter Mason Drube was responsible for seven of those free passes.

Gunnar Gustafson drove in four runs, and Alex Ingalls added two RBI. Oregon's six hits were by six different batters.

Alex Ingalls pitched two scoreless innings to close the game.

Southeast

Virginia scored six runs in the ninth inning in a 9-6 win over Alabama to reach the final of the Southeast Region.

Connor McGoldrick went 3-for-3, and Nate Hoskins drove in two runs for Virginia. Shawn Arneja struck out 11 over 5.1 innings of one-hit ball.

Hoskins' two-run single broke a tie in the top of the ninth. Alabama pitchers walked or hit Virginia batters five times in the ninth alone.

Virginia will play Georgia in the championship game Wednesday.

Southwest

Oklahoma scored three runs in the first two innings and held on for a 3-2 win over New Mexico to advance to the Southwest Region final.

Brady Shackelford threw a complete game, giving up two runs on nine hits and striking out three. New Mexico left eight runners on base.

Shackelford also drove in two of Oklahoma's three runs and was 2-for-3 on the evening.

Oklahoma will get a chance at redemption when it plays Texas East in the final Wednesday.

West

Southern California seized a 9-0 lead after four innings and beat hard-charging Arizona 9-5.

Jose Mendoza hit a three-run home run, and Kainoa Baptista notched 3.1 innings of scoreless work to lead the way. Ivan Rodriguez Jr. had two hits.

Nathan Erickson and Tanner Dykstra combined for a perfect game to lead Northern California to a 6-0 win over Utah. Erickson was pulled after he hit 65 pitches but threw 5.2 innings, striking out 13.

Aiden Weissenberg-Frost went deep and drove in four of Northern California's six runs.