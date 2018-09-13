NFL TV Schedule 2018: Week 2 Coverage Map Listings for Every Game

Associated Press

Unlike college football, which on any given Saturday has more than a dozen games airing on a variety of cable and over-the-air TV channels, the NFL is much more stingy with its broadcast distribution.

Unless you've got NFL Sunday Ticket—which requires you to be a DirecTV satellite subscriber—you're stuck with whatever games that CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network decide to show you.

It doesn't seem fair, but it's the way the NFL has done it for decades and it's not likely to change anytime soon. So rather than complain it's best to just be prepared for what's to come, which during the two Sunday daytime windows is dependent on where in the United States you live.

According to 506 Sports, here's the Week 2 coverage map for NFL games:

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore Ravens (1-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-0), 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Who will see it: Everyone

Sunday, Sept. 16

Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0-1), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Who will see it: CBS has a doubleheader in Week 2, and this is its main early game, showing across most of the western half of the country as well as nearly all of Pennsylvania and Ohio as well as parts of the Northeast and South.

Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Washington Redskins (1-0), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Who will see it: Coverage is limited to the Indianapolis and Washington markets and areas in the general vicinity of those cities.

Houston Texans (0-1) at Tennessee Titans (0-1), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Who will see it: Most of Texas will get this game. The same goes for nearly all of Tennessee and Mississippi as well as the Jacksonville market and a chunk of southern Oregon and northern California.

Miami Dolphins (1-0) at New York Jets (1-0), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Who will see it: Nearly all of Florida will see this game, with the exception of the Jacksonville and Tampa markets, while in the Northeast the top half of New Jersey and sections of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont will have this on.

Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) at Buffalo Bills (0-1), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Who will see it: Coverage is limited to western New York and southern California.

Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at Green Bay Packers (1-0), 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Who will see it: Fox markets only get one game in Week 2, and the vast majority of viewers will be seeing this NFC North clash. Only those in markets with another local team playing on Fox will be shut out.

Carolina Panthers (1-0) at Atlanta Falcons (0-1), 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Who will see it: Most of the Southeast will be checking out this contest, the coverage stretching as far north as West Virginia and as far west as Alabama.

Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Who will see it: Coverage doesn't extend far beyond each team's general market, though the Baltimore area will be also be seeing this game since the Ravens play on Thursday.

Cleveland Browns (0-0-1) at New Orleans Saints (0-1), 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Who will see it: Nearly all of Ohio (except for the northwest section, which will be watching Detroit's game) and a large southern blob extending north, east and west from New Orleans.

Detroit Lions (0-1) at San Francisco 49ers (0-1), 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

Who will see it: All of Michigan and the northern half of California as well as western Nevada and most of Oregon make up the main viewing area.

Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at Los Angeles Rams (1-0), 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

Who will see it: This is Fox's most geographically challenged game from a coverage standpoint. Beyond the expected Arizona and southern California areas, markets around Buffalo, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, New York City, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. will also be tuned in.

New England Patriots (1-0) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0), 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Who will see it: Everyone east of the Mississippi River will get this rematch of the AFC Championship. So, too, will most of Arizona, Texas and the Pacific Northwest.

Oakland Raiders (0-1) at Denver Broncos (1-0), 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Who will see it: The Western half of the country—minus the markets listed above for Patriots-Jaguars—will see Jon Gruden's first road game with the Raiders. The easternmost area that will see this is around Kansas City.

New York Giants (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1), 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Who will see it: Everyone

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Chicago Bears (0-1), 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Who will see it: Everyone

