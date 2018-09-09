US Open Tennis 2018: Men's Final TV, Live Stream Info and Replay Schedule

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The final Grand Slam match of the 2018 tennis season is on tap for Sunday afternoon when Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro battle for the U.S. Open men's title in New York.

Both men have previously been crowned champion at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with third-seeded Del Potro winning the 2009 U.S. Open title and No. 6 seed Djokovic winning in Flushing Meadows in 2011 and 2015.

That was Del Potro's only previous Grand Slam final appearance compared to 23 for Djokovic, who with a win Sunday would tie Pete Sampras for third on the Gram Slam championship list at 14.

US Open Men's Final Schedule

Sunday, September 9

Men's final (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The match can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN or via the ESPN app.

The Tennis Channel will replay the men's final at 8 and 11 p.m. ET on Sunday and throughout the day on Monday, Sept. 10.

Preview

Fresh off his Wimbledon title in July, Djokovic enters the final on a major heater. He has won his last 13 sets dating back to a Round-of-64 victory over Tennys Sandgren. That was also the last time he played more than 11 games in a match.

Djokovic is looking to win multiple Grand Slam events in the same year for the fourth time in his career, and for the first time since 2015 when he was victorious at the Australian and U.S. Opens. Those tourneys are where the Serb has claimed eight of his 13 Grand Slam titles.

Del Potro finds himself in the final after a slightly more arduous path, going to tiebreakers on five occasions (winning four), including three in the past two matches. That includes Friday's semifinal win over No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal, a match that ended with defending U.S. Open champ Nadal retiring down two sets because of a knee injury.

The Argentinian has faced Djokovic 18 times in his career, winning just four. His last victory was in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil and his last win on the ATP Tour came at Indian Wells in 2013.

Statistics obtained from ATPWorldTour.com.