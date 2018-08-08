Kepa Arrizabalaga Completes Chelsea Transfer for Reported £71.5M Fee

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Chelsea have found their new goalkeeper of the future, signing Athletic Bilbao's star stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga for the full £71.5 million value of his buyout clause.

The Blues announced the news via their official website, and Kepa voiced his delight to be moving to Stamford Bridge:



"So many things attracted me to the club, all the titles the club has won, the other players, the city, the English Premier League. It's an accumulation of things, and I am very glad Chelsea has decided to trust me and to take me in as well."

Kepa's arrival paves the way for Thibaut Courtois' return to the Spanish capital after BBC Sport reported on Wednesday that Los Blancos had agreed to sign the Belgian. Mateo Kovacic will also join Chelsea from Real on loan for the season.

Chelsea's statement also included quotes from club director Marina Granovskaia, who added:

"Kepa is a talent we have admired for a long time and we are extremely excited about his arrival. He has already demonstrated fantastic quality and consistency and will be a big part of any success Chelsea have in the coming years. His long-term contract reflects the belief we have in him and we look ahead to the coming seasons with an enormous sense of optimism."

The 23-year-old is already a full Spain international, and he was widely expected to become Real's long-term No. 1 in January. Many Spanish outlets reported the deal was a formality, with some even reporting he had already passed a medical, but he wound up signing a new contract in the Basque Country, per Sky Sports.

That deal included a hefty buyout clause, but the huge sum didn't scare off Chelsea, who were in need of a stopper amid persistent speculation surrounding Courtois. With his contract running out next year, the Belgian was widely expected to move this summer.

Kepa is a worthy replacement. A product of Bilbao's vaunted academy, he impressed in several loan spells before battling his way to the starting position, and he was a standout last year.

Here's a look at some of his best saves from the 2017-18 La Liga campaign:

The youngster shares a lot of similarities to David De Gea when he first came to England from Atletico Madrid. Like De Gea back then, he's a skinny and athletic stopper who mostly shines on his line and with his reflexes.

Kepa still has ample room for growth, and his long-term upside is so intriguing, there are some who believe he'll eventually surpass De Gea in the pecking order for La Roja. In fact, a majority of fans wanted him ahead of the Manchester United man during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a poll from AS revealed.

De Gea needed time to adjust to the Premier League, and Chelsea fans should have similar patience with Kepa. There's a higher emphasis on crossing in England, and it's an area of the game where the Spaniard could improve still.

Spending a record fee on such a young and relatively inexperienced stopper is always a risk, but the Blues had to do something, given Courtois' situation. They have a strong veteran presence in Willy Caballero, who should help Kepa settle in nicely.