Predicting Each Premier League Club's 2018/2019 Season

0 of 20

TF-Images/Getty Images

The English transfer window is shut, the Premier League kicks off tomorrow. With squads finalised and pieces in place, it's time to ask the all-important question: How will the table shake out over the course of the campaign?

Here, B/R takes a stab at predicting each and every Premier League club's season, highlighting potential top-scorers, key men and breakthrough stars while also assessing weaknesses. The teams are ordered 1-20 in accordance with where we think they will finish.

Disagree with a selection, or think a certain team is rated too high or too low? Share your predictions below!