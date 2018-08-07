Philadephia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

John Minchillo/Associated Press

A pair of National League postseason hopefuls will meet again in the desert on Tuesday when the Arizona Diamondbacks (63-51) host the Philadelphia Phillies (63-49) as solid home favorites at the sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks edged the Phillies 3-2 in Monday's series opener and have now won nine of the past 11 meetings in the series and four straight at Arizona, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

MLB betting line: The Diamondbacks opened as -180 favorites (wager $180 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.2-4.5, Diamondbacks (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Phillies can pay on the MLB lines

Philadelphia may be undervalued a bit in this spot despite what looks to be a pitching mismatch with 25-year-old Canadian Nick Pivetta (6-9, 4.75 ERA) on the hill. But after losing his previous two starts, Pivetta pitched well last time out in a no-decision against the Miami Marlins, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings of an eventual 5-2 victory with no walks and seven strikeouts.

In fact, Pivetta has totaled 35 strikeouts and only three walks in his past four starts combined, so control has not been an issue for him lately. Instead, he just needs to last longer in his outings and get more run support.

Why the Diamondbacks can pay on the MLB lines

The Diamondbacks will lean on ace Zack Greinke (12-6, 2.96 ERA) here and count on him to bounce back after suffering a rare loss. Greinke saw his personal seven-game winning streak end in an 8-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants at home on Thursday. The 34-year-old veteran did not pitch poorly though, as he gave up two runs and four hits in six innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Greinke has been good at Arizona overall this season, going 5-2 in 12 starts with a 2.44 ERA and opposing batters hitting .206 against him there. He has not lost two in a row at Chase Field all year either.

Smart betting pick

These are two solid teams fighting for the playoffs, and both of them are involved in tight divisional races. That said, the Phillies are still the hotter team right now despite seeing their five-game winning streak end in 14 innings on Monday, so bet on them to rebound.

MLB betting trends

Philadelphia is 5-1 in its last six games.

The total has gone under in eight of Philadelphia's last nine games.

Arizona is 4-2 in its last six games at home.

