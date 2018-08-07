Chelsea's Willian Reveals He Would Like to Work with Jose Mourinho Again

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea playmaker Willian has revealed he has a very good relationship with Jose Mourinho and would like to work with the Manchester United manager again "someday," but he insisted he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer and heaped praise on Mourinho having worked under him for just over two seasons at Chelsea, per ESPN Brazil (h/t ESPN FC):

"Mourinho is the best manager I've ever worked with. We have a good relationship, we are friends. Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday."

