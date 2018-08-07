Chelsea's Willian Reveals He Would Like to Work with Jose Mourinho Again

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

LISBON, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 29: Willian of Chelsea and Jose Mourinho, coach of Chelsea talk to the media during a press conference at Estadio Jose Alvalade on September 29, 2014 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea playmaker Willian has revealed he has a very good relationship with Jose Mourinho and would like to work with the Manchester United manager again "someday," but he insisted he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer and heaped praise on Mourinho having worked under him for just over two seasons at Chelsea, per ESPN Brazil (h/t ESPN FC): 

"Mourinho is the best manager I've ever worked with. We have a good relationship, we are friends. Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game. 

Related

    Tottenham WILL Sell Alderweireld to Man Utd...IF They Can Find Replacement

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham WILL Sell Alderweireld to Man Utd...IF They Can Find Replacement

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Kroenke Makes $778M Offer to Buy Arsenal in Full

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kroenke Makes $778M Offer to Buy Arsenal in Full

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Chelsea to Trigger Oblak's $115M Release Clause (Mundo Deportivo)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea to Trigger Oblak's $115M Release Clause (Mundo Deportivo)

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Us and Them: Premier League Fans Talk Tottenham

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Us and Them: Premier League Fans Talk Tottenham

    Neil Welch
    via Bleacher Report