Report: Manchester United and Tottenham Agree Deal for Toby Alderweireld

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached an agreement for centre-back Toby Alderweireld ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, but the north London outfit will not complete the deal until they have a replacement

Per Kris Voakes of Goal, United are nervous the transfer could still collapse given the short amount of time Spurs have left to find a replacement, so the Red Devils remain on the lookout for another defensive option.

According to David Maddock in the Mirror, United refused to meet Spurs' £55 million valuation, as the Belgian is in the final year of his contract, and recently made a final "take it or leave it bid" of no more than £40 million.

United have been linked with numerous centre-backs during the summer, including Leicester City's Harry Maguire, Barcelona's Yerry Mina and, most recently, Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng, per Sky in Germany.

Bayern Munich's defender Jerome Boateng gestures during a team training session of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich in the team training camp in Rottach-Egern, southern Germany, on August 3, 2018. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

But Alderweireld would arguably be the best signing of the lot given his Premier League experience, leadership skills and consistent quality.

It has seemed likely the 29-year-old could depart White Hart Lane for some time, as he seemed to fall out of favour with Mauricio Pochettino last term, barely being given a chance in the Premier League in the second half of the campaign despite recovering from injury.

His contract situation is also something of a headache for Spurs.

Per Dan Kilpatrick of ESPN.co.uk, Tottenham have the option of triggering a one-year extension on Alderweireld's contract that would tie him to the club until 2020, but it would also activate a release clause of just £25 million.

As a result, while United have reportedly refused to cough up the full £55 million for the defender, Spurs may have decided a fee of around £40 million is the best they are going to get for the Belgium international.

They have certainly got the best out of him since his £11.5 million move from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

He and Jan Vertonghen have arguably been the best centre-back pairing in the Premier League since Alderweireld joined the club.

But Spurs also know they can cope without him given he did not make a Premier League appearance between late October and mid-April last season.

