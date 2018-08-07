Report: Manchester United and Tottenham Agree Deal for Toby Alderweireld

Report: Manchester United and Tottenham Agree Deal for Toby AlderweireldAugust 7, 2018
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached an agreement for centre-back Toby Alderweireld ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, but the north London outfit will not complete the deal until they have a replacement
Per Kris Voakes of Goal, United are nervous the transfer could still collapse given the short amount of time Spurs have left to find a replacement, so the Red Devils remain on the lookout for another defensive option.
According to David Maddock in the Mirror, United refused to meet Spurs' £55 million valuation, as the Belgian is in the final year of his contract, and recently made a final "take it or leave it bid" of no more than £40 million.
United have been linked with numerous centre-backs during the summer, including Leicester City's Harry Maguire, Barcelona's Yerry Mina and, most recently, Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng, per Sky in Germany.
But Alderweireld would arguably be the best signing of the lot given his Premier League experience, leadership skills and consistent quality.
It has seemed likely the 29-year-old could depart White Hart Lane for some time, as he seemed to fall out of favour with Mauricio Pochettino last term, barely being given a chance in the Premier League in the second half of the campaign despite recovering from injury.
His contract situation is also something of a headache for Spurs.
Per Dan Kilpatrick of ESPN.co.uk, Tottenham have the option of triggering a one-year extension on Alderweireld's contract that would tie him to the club until 2020, but it would also activate a release clause of just £25 million.
As a result, while United have reportedly refused to cough up the full £55 million for the defender, Spurs may have decided a fee of around £40 million is the best they are going to get for the Belgium international.
They have certainly got the best out of him since his £11.5 million move from Atletico Madrid in 2015.
He and Jan Vertonghen have arguably been the best centre-back pairing in the Premier League since Alderweireld joined the club.
But Spurs also know they can cope without him given he did not make a Premier League appearance between late October and mid-April last season.
Alderweireld to Man Utd Update from Belgium