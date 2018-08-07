Mino Raiola Reportedly Trying to 'Engineer' Paul Pogba, Manchester United Exit

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Paul Pogba of Manchester United looks dejected and pulls up his shirt during the FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, is reportedly attempting to "engineer" the midfielder's exit from Manchester United this summer amid interest from Barcelona. 

According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, Raiola has held "detailed discussions" with Barca, who are said to have had a bid of £44.6 million plus Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina turned down by United.

Sources close to Pogba have confirmed reports that Raiola will also hold talks with the Red Devils about his client's future, as well as the midfielder's openness to moving on from Old Trafford.

United can continue to sell players until the end of the month, but as their deadline to bring in any replacements is 5 p.m. BST on Thursday, August 9, Pogba and his representatives understand that at this point an exit will be difficult to secure this summer.

That will particularly be the case if the details of Barca's reported offer are accurate, per sports writer Jonas Giaever:

James Benge of the Evening Standard can understand why Pogba might want to move on, though:

The 25-year-old's relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho has been rocky at times since the player returned to the club from Juventus in 2016.

The coach has not been afraid to publicly criticise the star, who has struggled to consistently produce his best form in a United shirt.

Per Wheeler, even after Pogba helped France win the FIFA World Cup and had an excellent tournament from an individual standpoint, Mourinho said: "I don't think it's about us getting the best out of him, it's about him giving the best he has to give."

Football writer Tom McDermott feels the reality is somewhere in the middle, with both player and manager having to bear some responsibility:

The club may be yet to see the best of Pogba—at least beyond the occasional flash of talent—but he's nevertheless a vital player at Old Trafford whose performances will play a large part in determining their success this season.

United have already had a difficult summer, with their only acquisitions being Brazilian midfielder Fred, 19-year-old full-back Diogo Dalot and 35-year-old back-up goalkeeper Lee Grant.

Bringing in a replacement of Pogba's calibre seems unlikely at this stage, and were they to sell him without having secured one, the transfer window would be something of a disaster.

