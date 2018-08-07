Mino Raiola Reportedly Trying to 'Engineer' Paul Pogba, Manchester United Exit

Mino Raiola Reportedly Trying to 'Engineer' Paul Pogba, Manchester United ExitAugust 7, 2018
Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, is reportedly attempting to "engineer" the midfielder's exit from Manchester United this summer amid interest from Barcelona.
According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, Raiola has held "detailed discussions" with Barca, who are said to have had a bid of £44.6 million plus Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina turned down by United.
Sources close to Pogba have confirmed reports that Raiola will also hold talks with the Red Devils about his client's future, as well as the midfielder's openness to moving on from Old Trafford.
United can continue to sell players until the end of the month, but as their deadline to bring in any replacements is 5 p.m. BST on Thursday, August 9, Pogba and his representatives understand that at this point an exit will be difficult to secure this summer.
That will particularly be the case if the details of Barca's reported offer are accurate, per sports writer Jonas Giaever:
Jonas Giæver @CheGiaevara
Barcelona signed Coutinho for a reported €140m and Ousmane Dembélé for a reported €105m. To bid €50m + two players they have been open to moving the entire summer for a player like Paul Pogba seems incredibly disrespectful. To both the player and Man United. Very bizarre.
James Benge of the Evening Standard can understand why Pogba might want to move on, though:
James Benge @jamesbenge
If I were in Pogba’s situation I’d be instructing my agent to find a way out for me. Can’t be an enjoyable workplace to be in.
The 25-year-old's relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho has been rocky at times since the player returned to the club from Juventus in 2016.
The coach has not been afraid to publicly criticise the star, who has struggled to consistently produce his best form in a United shirt.
Per Wheeler, even after Pogba helped France win the FIFA World Cup and had an excellent tournament from an individual standpoint, Mourinho said: "I don't think it's about us getting the best out of him, it's about him giving the best he has to give."
Football writer Tom McDermott feels the reality is somewhere in the middle, with both player and manager having to bear some responsibility:
Tom McDermott @MrTomMcDermott
Who takes blame for Pogba not playing to potential? Mourinho, or the player himself? Probably a bit of both, but as we saw before the World Cup, Pogba received criticism from French supporters but somehow Didier Deschamps managed to get the best out of him at tournament. #MUFC
The club may be yet to see the best of Pogba—at least beyond the occasional flash of talent—but he's nevertheless a vital player at Old Trafford whose performances will play a large part in determining their success this season.
United have already had a difficult summer, with their only acquisitions being Brazilian midfielder Fred, 19-year-old full-back Diogo Dalot and 35-year-old back-up goalkeeper Lee Grant.
Bringing in a replacement of Pogba's calibre seems unlikely at this stage, and were they to sell him without having secured one, the transfer window would be something of a disaster.
