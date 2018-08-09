Kane vs. the Rock: Which WWE Superstar Would You Rather Vote For?

Images courtesy of WWE.com

Oddly enough, WWE Superstars and the political spectrum are no strangers to each other, as there have been plenty of crossover between the two over the years.

The current President of the United States is a WWE Hall of Famer, as are former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura.

Linda McMahon, Bob Backlund, Jerry Lawler, Rhyno, Dolph Ziggler, JBL and tons of others have dabbled in politics in various ways, and even Drew Gulak's current character is based on mimicking the average politician.

But the two Superstars who are causing the most amount of buzz in the world of politics and WWE right now are Kane and The Rock.

Kane—real name Glenn Jacobs—was just elected mayor of Knox County, Tennessee last week, while the concept of The Rock running for president has become increasingly more serious as time goes on.

For all we know, there could be an election down the line where Kane and The Rock will be up against each other not in the squared circle, but in the political scene.

If so, what would their strengths and weaknesses be? Which one of the two would stand the better chance to get your vote based on their WWE tenures?

Before even getting started, it's important to stress that this is entirely a humorous "tale of the tape" think piece and not a serious discussion on ideologies and government regulation. The character of Kane is certainly not representational of Mayor Jacobs himself in any reality, nor should The Rock's WWE career be grounds to influence Dwayne Johnson.

Keeping all that in mind, let's take a look at the two legends and compare what our options are for this imaginary ballot.

Judging a Book by its Cover



Even regarding something as serious as who runs our country, there will always be people who vote based predominantly on their first impression of what the candidates look like and how they come off.

At face-value, The Rock is leaps and bounds more electable than Kane. He's a good looking and fashionable charmer, while Kane predominantly wore a mask and ring attire with flames and barbed wire.

Kane is a monster—someone we'd all run away from, because he's carrying a rusty hook or lighting things on fire. He's about as far from someone who should be in office as humanly possible, particularly because he comes off inhuman more often than not!

However, the Corporate Kane version of the character was unmasked, clean-cut and in a suit, coming off not only much more respectable, but downright perfect for a man looking to take charge and get your vote. In that regard, Corporate Kane has a massive advantage over the flashier Hollywood jerk type of character The Rock has portrayed at times, who comes off as more glitz and glamour than government.

Corporate Kane beats The Rock, but Demon Kane stands no chance.

Resume and Experience

A solid education and professional background is integral to establishing one's mettle and trustworthiness, too.

Neither character came from any sort of political roots, but The Rock was, at least, pitched with a dose of reality as a graduate of the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in criminology and physiology.

Meanwhile, Kane mostly grew up in an asylum after nearly being killed in the family funeral home arson accident which took the lives of The Undertaker's parents that led to their rivalry.

To put it lightly, that isn't the type of environment you would want your candidate to have spent his formative years when most politicians talk about their humble, hardworking family and the American dream.

Even when transitioning to the Corporate Kane character, this backstory was retained and no better qualifications were brought to light for The Devil's Favorite Demon. At best, the lines could be blurred to bring up his former gimmick as the terrible dentist Isaac Yankem DDS, but that only makes this worse and is considered an entirely different entity.

With a troubled background like that, there's nothing Kane could say to let it be known that the past is the past. This puts The Rock in a much more favorable spot, as this particular part of the race isn't even remotely close.

Solid point for The Rock.

Public Speaking

Charisma can go a long way in getting a candidate elected, as it helps to think that the politician is talking to you and not at you.

In terms of public speaking in general, The Rock is hands-down the better of the two, carving his name in WWE history as one of the best to ever pick up a microphone, while Kane spent a portion of his career being mute or speaking only through a mechanical voice box.

He would go on to be able to cut normal promos, but never come close to matching the intensity and lure The Rock had as he captivated audiences every night.

For the most part, this entirely depends on what version of Kane is on the campaign trail. If it's The Big Red Machine, he's scaring everybody off and is far too intimidating, but if it's Corporate Kane, he has some advantages over The Rock in that he's less bombastic.

Still, the sheer comfort and confidence The Rock exudes would be more than enough to make this one of this main strengths no matter what incarnation of Kane he's up against.

The Rock gets another point.

People Skills

Corruption and logistics aside, the job of a politician is to be a representative of the masses and act on behalf of the people.

Both Kane and The Rock have been babyfaces and heels at various times throughout their careers, so they've been booed and cheered depending on their behavior.

The Rock first came into WWE as a smiling babyface and was eventually turned on to the point where people chanted "die Rocky die" and forced him to go down a dark path, not being able to handle the criticism.

Eventually, he did turn over a new leaf and became The People's Champion, which pretty much speaks for itself as an indication that he was massively popular, explaining his success beyond WWE.

Kane, on the other hand, has always been a violent sociopath with a penchant for destruction who gets pleasure out of the mistreatment of others in a way even the average politician wouldn't receive gratification from, as bad as some of them are.

He's a loner who hasn't gotten along with many people over the years. He has a rocky relationship with his equally devilish brother The Undertaker, so family values aren't something he can pitch as a strong suit. Even when paired with someone like Daniel Bryan, their partnership revolves largely around the two of them not getting along, showing that he can't be trusted to reach across party lines for a compromise.

The only time Kane has worked well with others has been when he was a stooge of The Authority, which made him more of a "yes man" who blindly follows orders rather than fighting for what is right.

By and large, The Rock will sing you a song, make you laugh and get you energized for the task at hand. Kane will make you feel afraid for your life.

This one easily goes to The Rock, who would nail The People's Elbow on anyone who stood in his way toward winning the election.

Another point for The Rock.

Leadership Qualities

Having the respect of the people is one thing, but being able to actually do something with that power is another.

When choosing who to vote for, each candidate's leadership qualities should be examined.

The ability to organize and manage a team of followers to go over ideas, reach a consensus, formulate plans and, subsequently, execute the best strategy under the guidance of this one particular person in charge is one of the most important factors to weigh.

Kane was able to win a tag team championship on 12 different occasions alongside Bryan, The Undertaker, Mankind, Big Show, X-Pac, The Hurricane and Rob Van Dam.

The Rock was less successful in this regard, only winning it five times with Mankind, The Undertaker and Chris Jericho.

Neither wrestler ever had much of a responsible controlling element over their fellow tag team partner, as they were mostly equal players or short-lived comedic duos that only temporarily worked before their differences led to split. However, The Rock was once the leader of The Nation of Domination, having overthrown Faarooq before kicking him out of the group and eventually even bringing in Owen Hart to freshen things up.

He was excommunicated down the line as well, by Mark Henry and D'Lo Brown when the Nation of Domination dissolved, but The Rock bounced back quick enough by joining Vince McMahon's Corporation stable.

Similar to how The Authority operated with Corporate Kane as a member, both consisted of the controlling McMahon Family's stranglehold and oppression over fan favorites.

While The Rock was The Corporation's star champion and preferred face of the company with plenty of influence, he had no real jurisdiction or responsibilities.

On the contrary, during his time served under Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Kane was given the position of Director of Operations and was frequently in charge of Monday Night Raw similar to how Constable Baron Corbin asserts command today.

Your vote would likely come down to your perception of who is the better leader.

Would you rather go for the person who can inspire the people and get the public on his side for social issues and support like The Rock, or do you value someone with a more administrative approach who will give out official mandates and force people to follow protocol and policy under his regime?

Corporate Kane gets this point.

Goals, Aspirations and Campaign Promises

This is where everything falls apart and proves that neither WWE character should ever run for office, as they would be horrible choices to give control to.

Neither The Rock, nor Kane, would be interested in the economy, immigration, gun control, healthcare, protecting the environment or any of the important issues.

The Rock's agenda is to make fun of people, stroke his ego and be the top of the food chain. Kane seeks out any means to dish out a savage beating to anyone foolish enough to get in his way.

There would be no discussion on unemployment rates, lobbyists or foreign policy. As long as The Rock is the man, that would be all that matters while everything crumbles beneath him, while Kane would actively light the match to make the world burn.

In any election between The Rock and Kane, the people they would govern would be utterly doomed.

Flip a coin and watch as the country crumbles.

What if Dwayne Johnson and Glenn Jacobs Ran Against Each Other?

It's a good thing Kane and The Rock are just fictional characters and the real men portraying them are very much unalike their wrestling gimmicks.

A campaign cycle featuring Johnson and Jacobs would be a completely different election.

Anything can happen in WWE, but the political spectrum is even harder to predict. Campaigns crumble because someone said "yeah" too enthusiastically, scandals and dirty deeds ruin images and there can be entire discussions on voter turnout, fraudulent polls and so on.

Setting that aside, Johnson has the people in the palm of his hands. He can seemingly do no wrong, aside from Baywatch and Skyscraper, apparently.

His celebrity status has been mostly all positive and he comes off as someone who could succeed extremely well in today's political climate, creating enough buzz and momentum for people to get swept up in the emotion of it all and a need for change.

Jacobs, though, would go into this with legitimate political experience, which is invaluable beyond measure in comparison to Johnson's lack of familiarity.

During his term as mayor, he will make powerful connections that will aid him in all future endeavors, particularly if his party deems him a successful representative of their side.

The more support he garners from within the Republican side, the more he would put Johnson's likely Democratic run at risk of looking like it has no foundation to stand on.

Plenty of elections have come down to the more experienced person winning, but there have been just as many upsets to throw this all for a loop, so it's impossible to know what would happen.

Until then, who would you pick for between Kane and The Rock, and would your vote differ from an election between Jacobs and Johnson? Cast your vote in the comments section below!

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.