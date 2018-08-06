Adeiny Hechavarria, Cash Traded to Pirates from Rays for Matt Seelinger

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired infielder Adeiny Hechavarria and cash considerations from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Matt Seelinger, the team announced Monday.

Hechavarria, 29, is hitting .258/.289/.332 with three home runs, seven doubles and 26 RBI this season.

However, the Pirates aren't likely bringing Hechavarria aboard because of his bat.

Rather, he's a quality defensive addition for a team that enters Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies ranked 13th among all National League clubs in fielding percentage (.982).

To date, Hechavarria has tallied 0.8 defensive wins above replacement across 512.1 innings at shortstop. His four defensive runs saved also ranked tied for third among all qualified American League shortstops (minimum 400 innings played), according to FanGraphs.

Seelinger, meanwhile, owns a 3.03 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 11 walks in 32.2 innings with Single-A West Virginia this season.

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference unless noted otherwise.