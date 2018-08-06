Mike Fiers Traded to Athletics from Tigers for 2 Players or Cash Considerations

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2018

Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers throws against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers traded starting pitcher Mike Fiers to the Oakland Athletics "in exchange for two players to be named later or cash considerations," according to the Athletics.

Fiers, 33, is 7-6 on the season with a 3.48 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 119 innings (21 starts).

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mike Trout Is The God Of WAR

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mike Trout Is The God Of WAR

    Tony Chow
    via FiveThirtyEight

    George Springer (Thumb) Headed to the DL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    George Springer (Thumb) Headed to the DL

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Joe Kelly Found La Russa’s World Series Ring in His Glove

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Joe Kelly Found La Russa’s World Series Ring in His Glove

    Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
    via NESN.com

    How Blake Treinen Has Morphed into a Key Part of the A's Wild Card Run

    Oakland Athletics logo
    Oakland Athletics

    How Blake Treinen Has Morphed into a Key Part of the A's Wild Card Run

    R.J. Anderson
    via CBSSports.com