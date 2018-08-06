Mike Fiers Traded to Athletics from Tigers for 2 Players or Cash Considerations

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers traded starting pitcher Mike Fiers to the Oakland Athletics "in exchange for two players to be named later or cash considerations," according to the Athletics.

Fiers, 33, is 7-6 on the season with a 3.48 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 119 innings (21 starts).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

