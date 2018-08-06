Manchester United Transfer News: Jose Gimenez Linked in Latest Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez has reportedly emerged as an alternative centre-back target for Manchester United as they refuse to meet Tottenham Hotspur's £55 million-plus valuation of Toby Alderweireld.

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, the Uruguayan will not be easy to snap up but United manager Jose Mourinho is desperate to add an "authoritative centre-half" to his squad before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Gimenez is only 23 but he has been a key part of the Atleti first team for the last four seasons.

He is a La Liga and UEFA Europa League winner, and already has 46 caps for the Uruguay national team.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Alderweireld, 29, would surely be Mourinho's preferred addition given he has a wealth of experience on his side and could be the senior partner to the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof in United's defence.

But Gimenez boasts a wealth of talent that gives him the potential to become one of Europe's best centre-backs.

The problem for United is that he recently committed to a new five-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano and his release clause is now set at €120 million (£107 million), per Spanish football writer David Cartlidge:

Given United are refusing to meet Spurs' asking price for Alderweireld, it seems highly unlikely they will consider even going close to Gimenez's release clause.

Time is running out, though, for the Red Devils. While they have until August 31 to offload one of their centre-backs, likely Marcos Rojo, they have less than three days left to bring in a new one.

It seems clear Mourinho does not want to go into the new season with his current defensive crop, so United will have to take the plunge at some point on one of their numerous targets.