Calum Chambers Reportedly Set to Join Fulham on Loan Transfer from Arsenal

Fulham are reportedly set to complete the signing of Calum Chambers on loan for the 2018-19 season from Arsenal.

David Ornstein of BBC Sport said on Monday that a deal was close to being finalised that would see the 23-year-old make the move across London for a year.

While Chambers signed a new four-year contract just a month ago at the Emirates Stadium, according to Ornstein, "the club and player are keen for him to gain regular Premier League playing time, which is not guaranteed at Arsenal this season."

Arsenal have already strengthened their options at the back this summer with the signing of Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund. Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Rob Holding are also in the frame for centre-back spots.

Chambers moved to Arsenal in 2014 from Southampton and, while he enjoyed an excellent beginning to life at the club, he has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the team since.

In his time with the Gunners, the defender has never started more than 17 games in a Premier League season, while last term he was in the XI just 10 times in the top flight. During the 2016-17 campaign, he featured 22 times for Middlesbrough in a loan stint.

While Chambers was rated as a wonderful prospect when he was a teenager, he's not been able to kick on in his time at Arsenal and it doesn't appear manager Unai Emery considers him as a first-team regular for the upcoming campaign either.

Still, DT from Arsenal Fan TV said would be surprised to see Chambers join Fulham:

While injuries have been an issue for the three-time England international in the past, when he has got on the pitch he's shown plenty of positive attributes.

His distribution can occasionally be errant, although his defensive instincts are sharp. Chambers is a brilliant reader of the game, tracks opposition runs well and in the main makes good decisions when he finds himself in dangerous situations on the field.

A move to Fulham may benefit Chambers, as they appear set for an exciting campaign back in the Premier League. They have some exciting talent on their books in Tom Cairney and Ryan Sessegnon, while the summer acquisitions of Alfie Mawson, Jean Michael Seri, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andre Schurrle all appear to be smart moves.

As relayed by James Benge of the Evening Standard, manager Slavisa Jokanovic made it clear he wants more through the door too:

Chambers is at his best at centre-back, although he's also capable of filling in in either full-back position when required. As such, he'll be a useful player to have around at Craven Cottage.

Still, the point is fast approaching for the defender to kick on if he is going to reach the heights so many anticipated when he burst onto the scene at Saints and made the move to north London.