Malcolm Mitchell Reportedly Released by Patriots

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2018

New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell runs with the ball during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots released wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell on Monday, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

Mitchell, a 2016 fourth-round pick, missed the entirety of last season because of a knee injury. The University of Georgia product recently underwent a procedure on his troublesome knee "to accelerate healing," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Prior to Mitchell's release, the Patriots were "seeking a potential trade partner" for the 25-year-old, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

But with concerns about his knee growing and the Patriots set at receiver after signing Eric Decker, New England evidently didn't have much leverage. 

Mitchell, who tallied 32 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, will hope to receive a camp invite from a team in need of receiving reinforcements as the preseason rolls on. 

