Fantasy Football 2018: Buying or Selling the Hype on Giants RB Saquon Barkley

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoAugust 6, 2018

  1. HBD TB12! 🎉

  2. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  3. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  4. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  5. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  6. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  7. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  8. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  9. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  10. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  11. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  12. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

  13. One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass

  14. Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday

  15. Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏

  16. NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back

  17. Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing

  18. Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher

  19. Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez?

  20. Johnny Football Is BACK!

Right Arrow Icon

Saquon Barkley is facing huge expectations heading into his rookie season. Can the Giants running back live up to the hype? Watch above to see why fantasy football owners should believe in Barkley.

Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Best Fits for the Top Remaining Free Agents

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Fits for the Top Remaining Free Agents

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Biggest Offseason Regret

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Biggest Offseason Regret

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Giants Ready to Pay OBJ Top-Dollar

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Giants Ready to Pay OBJ Top-Dollar

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Conflicting Report: Giants Undervalue Odell

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Conflicting Report: Giants Undervalue Odell

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report