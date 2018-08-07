2018 World Series Odds for Every MLB Contender with Trade Season Dust Settled

4 of 6

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-51)

The Los Angeles Dodgers reeled in the trade deadline's biggest fish in Manny Machado, and they also acquired second baseman Brian Dozier from the Minnesota Twins.

With ace Clayton Kershaw seeming to shake off his early injury woes, Los Angeles is the favorite to win a sixth straight division title.

Then, the quest becomes winning the franchise's first World Series since 1988. As that drought proves, it's no sure thing, but the Dodgers are well-positioned.

Odds: 17-3 (15 percent)

Arizona Diamondbacks (62-51)

The Arizona Diamondbacks were active at the deadline and acquired third baseman Eduardo Escobar as well as relievers Matt Andriese, Jake Diekman and Brad Ziegler.

Will that be enough to keep pace with and surpass the Dodgers for division supremacy? That's questionable.

The D-backs are in an excellent position to make the postseason for the second straight year, however, and with an improved bullpen and a rotation fronted by Zack Greinke and Patrick Corbin, they're not to be taken lightly.

Odds: 19-1 (5 percent)

Colorado Rockies (59-52)

The Colorado Rockies are just two games back in the division, but their offense has been sputtering, their bullpen has wobbled and their starting rotation, overall, sports a 4.29 ERA.

They look, in short, like a club that should have made some aggressive trades prior to July 31. Instead, the Rockies made no notable moves and opted to roll with its current weapons.

They may regret that decision.

Odds: 97-3 (3 percent)

San Francisco Giants (57-56)

Everything we just said about the Rockies can be said, but even more so, about the Giants.

Yes, San Francisco has an October-tested nucleus led by Buster Posey and Madison Bumgarner. Sure, why not, it's an even year. But the Giants sat on their hands at the deadline, neither selling nor buying and doubling down on a roster that's spent the season clinging to .500.

With Johnny Cueto lost for the season to Tommy John surgery and multiple teams to leapfrog in the wild-card race, it would require more late-season magic than ever before for the Giants to hoist another Commissioner's Trophy.

Odds: 99-1 (1 percent)

Non-contender: San Diego Padres