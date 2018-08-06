New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

David Banks/Associated Press

Two teams heading in opposite directions will clash in the Windy City on Monday when the slumping New York Yankees (68-42) visit the surging Chicago White Sox (41-70) as large road favorites at the sportsbooks.

The White Sox return home following a three-game road sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays, and they bring a four-game winning streak overall into this matchup with the Yankees.

MLB betting line: The Yankees opened as -222 favorites (wager $222 to win $100); the total is at 9.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.3-1.6, Yankees (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

Despite losing ground to the Boston Red Sox in the American League East over the weekend, New York is still entrenched in the top wild-card spot and will likely stay there for the rest of the season. The Yankees remain one of the best and most dangerous teams in the league even though they may not win the division title, and they will give newly-acquired Lance Lynn (7-8, 4.89 ERA) the starting nod here in the series opener.

Lynn came over in a trade with the Minnesota Twins and performed well in his first outing with his new team, throwing 4.1 scoreless innings in relief of Sonny Gray last Wednesday, allowing five hits with no walks and five strikeouts to earn the start.

Why the White Sox can pay on the MLB lines

Chicago is a young team without much to play for at this point of the season, which can actually be a good thing. The White Sox are playing loose and could perform the role of spoiler against some playoff contenders down the stretch. Chicago split four games with New York at the end of June and made backers money as an underdog each time.

Dylan Covey (4-7, 5.57 ERA) will get the call in this spot and try to end a personal two-game skid for the White Sox, who have won only one of his previous eight starts. Covey's best outing recently for Chicago though came on the road versus the Seattle Mariners, as he gave up just two hits in 8.1 scoreless innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

Smart betting pick

It is hard to support the Yankees at this price in what looks to be a major letdown spot after losing a key series to the rival Red Sox. The White Sox are hot and may not win this series, but they are a good play to continue their winning streak against Lynn.

MLB betting trends

New York is 0-5 in its last five games on the road.

Chicago is 4-1 in its last five games.

The total has gone over in six of Chicago's last seven games at home.

