Luka Modric Reportedly Offered 4-Year Inter Milan Contract, Jiangsu Suning Move

Inter Milan have reportedly offered Real Madrid's Luka Modric a four-year contract that includes the chance to join Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning at the end of his potential stint in Italy.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t Sport), Suning Holdings Group—the owners of Jiangsu—also own 70 per cent of the shares at Inter, and they're looking to utilise that connection to lure Modric to Milan.

The promise of a lucrative final payoff at the end of his time at Inter is said to be intended to rival any potential deal Real offer in their attempts to keep him at the club.

Modric, 32, has spent six years in Madrid since he left Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, and during that time he has established himself as one of the world's best midfielders.

He cemented his place among them at the FIFA World Cup earlier this summer, where he won the Golden Ball after helping Croatia reach the final.

Inter have been open about their interest in Modric in the weeks since:

Per football journalist Jose Luis Sanchez (h/t Sport's Andrew Gaffney), the playmaker is giving thought to moving on from Madrid this summer, though there are doubts surrounding Inter's offer for him:

Even if the Nerazzurri can finance a move and the prospect of joining them before a lucrative trip to China appeals to Modric, however, it may matter little if Real are determined to keep him.

New manager Julen Lopetegui appears to be counting him in his plans for the season:

Modric may turn 33 in September, but along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, he has been one of Los Blancos' most critical players in recent years.

Having sold Ronaldo to Juventus this summer, Madrid already have an almost impossible hole to fill in their team.

Letting Modric go in the same transfer window would open up another, so it seems unlikely they'll be willing to let him leave in the coming weeks for almost any realistic price.