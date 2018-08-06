Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Will Reportedly Listen to Danny Welbeck Offers

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly open to selling Danny Welbeck this summer and will listen to offers for the striker, who recently entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The London Evening Standard's James Olley reported that manager Unai Emery has told Welbeck he won't be a regular with Arsenal this season, leading the club and player to consider their options.

According to Olley, Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton are all interested in Welbeck, while Super Lig side Besiktas are also said to have enquired about the player.

Welbeck arrived back in north London for pre-season training on Monday, giving the club only three days before Thursday's Premier League transfer deadline to find a replacement if they do choose to sell.

The club can still sell the player after Thursday's deadline should they wish, and Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football.com reported Besiktas could have a tactic to take the attacker off their hands:

Welbeck made 43 appearances in total last season, but only 12 of his 28 league outings came from the start, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette at the club.

The forward travelled with England to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer but played only 11 minutes at the tournament.

Having seemingly slipped further down the Arsenal ranks under new boss Unai Emery, Welbeck may also fancy the idea of a move away from the Emirates Stadium in order to improve his first-team prospects.

The former Manchester United starlet could still make for a valuable signing, according to Arsenal legend Ray Parlour, who told TalkSport's Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast there will be high interest in his services:

Welbeck scored 10 times in all competitions last term, but Alex Iwobi's new deal signals he at least sits ahead of the forward in Emery's plans, while youngsters Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson are also emerging.

It took Welbeck four seasons in north London to break double digits for goals scored, but Goal assessed what qualities he could bring with a move this summer:

The attacker has long struggled to carve out a place amid the list of talent that's usually preceded him at United and Arsenal, but a move to a smaller outfit could be the opening he needs to find some consistency.