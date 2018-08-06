Mino Raiola Reportedly Set for Manchester United, Paul Pogba Talks Amid Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has reportedly travelled to England to hold talks with Manchester United amid rumours he is wanted by Barcelona and former club Juventus.

According to Fernando Polo of Mundo Deportivo (h/t MailOnline's Nathan Salt), Raiola has headed to Manchester ahead of the transfer deadline on Thursday, where he can discuss the midfielder's future.

Barcelona are said to be eager to recruit him as a marquee capture who can work with Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho in an advanced role, while Juve—despite splashing out £100 million on Cristiano Ronaldo—are also keen on bringing him back to Turin if possible.

Pogba and United boss Jose Mourinho are said to have an uneasy relationship, which Salt said has "left the door ajar for a move away."

Football writer Liam Canning believes that Pogba cannot be allowed to depart this summer:

Mourinho has struggled to get the best out of the Frenchman since his return to Old Trafford in 2016, but the midfielder showed what he's capable of at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he put in a series of strong performances to help France win the tournament.

If the manager can get the same tune out of him for United, he could be a force to be reckoned with for the Red Devils.

Per Rafael Hernandez of Barca fansite Grup 14, Barcelona are admirers of the playmaker, but a deal cannot be quickly completed:

United can still sell players after the August 9 deadline, but they're unlikely to part with a key player when they won't be able to replace him until January at the earliest.

Even if a sale could be completed in the coming days, it would give them little time to bring in a player of similar calibre before the deadline, so a last-minute departure seems unlikely.