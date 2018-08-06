Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir Reportedly Still Available for £60M

David Vincent/Associated Press

Nabil Fekir's future at Lyon is reportedly not yet determined and he could still be signed for £60 million this summer.

That's according to L'Equipe (h/t Goal and the Mirror), with the Frenchman not certain to remain with Lyon for the long term.

It's said he could stay for another year amid links to Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, but despite talk of Liverpool cooling their interest, the Reds—who came close to landing him earlier in the summer—could sign him in the coming days if they meet Lyon's valuation.

Fekir racked up 23 goals and eight assists in all competitions last season, having taken the captain's armband at Lyon after the sales of skipper Maxime Gonalons and deputy Alexandre Lacazette last summer.

Here's a look at some of the playmaker's impressive numbers from Ligue 1, in which he helped Lyon finish third behind Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco:

The Reds have added Xherdan Shaqiri to their ranks this summer, but football writer Joel Rabinowitz believes Liverpool could benefit from another top-class option in the final third:

Indeed, while the Swiss star could prove a bargain acquisition at £13 million, Fekir is an even more impactful player to have in the starting lineup or on the bench, and his capture would add yet more strength in depth.

His price tag should be achievable for the Reds, too, though after spending a world-record £66.9 million fee for goalkeeper Alisson on top of signing the likes of Fabinho and Naby Keita, it's possible they don't have the funds to complete another marquee capture at this time.

If Liverpool can't or won't make a move to sign him in the final days of the transfer window, they should keep him in their thoughts in January or next summer if he remains where he is.