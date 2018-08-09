Yerry Mina Transfers to Everton from Barcelona in €30.25M Deal

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Yerry Mina has joined Everton from Barcelona for a fee of €30.25 million (£27.19 million).

Barcelona confirmed the agreement on Thursday, noting the deal includes another €1.5 million in bonuses along with a buy-back clause.

Mina is the second defender to move to Goodison Park from Barcelona this summer after full-back Lucas Digne completed an £18 million transfer earlier in August.

Not everybody is convinced Everton made the right move. Among them, Sport and Reuters reporter Rik Sharma has expressed doubts:

Writing for the Daily Mirror, Sharma discussed how much Mina struggled in La Liga: "And when Mina did play, Barcelona tended to suffer. Their defence was tight on their title charge, conceding just 29 goals in 38 league games. Almost a quarter of those goals were spread out over just three games in which Mina was on the pitch—and he only made five league appearances in total."

Similarly, Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News was left wary by Barcelona's willingness to part company with the South American:

It's a valid point since Mina only joined Barca back in January, arriving from Palmeiras in a deal worth £10.5 million. He originally had a €100 million release fee inserted into his contract, but the Blaugrana have been content to settle for significantly less to end their association with the 23-year-old early.

The swift exit comes after Mina failed to make an impression at the Camp Nou. He made just five appearances in La Liga, but he still showed enough potential to be heavily linked with Manchester United earlier in the summer transfer window.

Everton moved quickly after United backed off, with Sport (h/t TalkSport.com's Michael Benson) first reporting the Toffees had reached a deal.

Mina may have floundered for Barca, but he did impress at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, helping Colombia reach the last 16 while proving a surprising goal threat:

He'll now be tasked with fortifying a leaky Everton defence and forming a useful partnership with Michael Keane as manager Marco Silva continues to reshape the squad.