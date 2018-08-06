NBA Coaches Who Will Be on the Hot Seat Next Season

4 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Sirens were sounding before the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers even opened their series with the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans. Portland's close to the season was as uninspiring as it can get for a 49-win outfit, with a 1-4 record to end the campaign and April's 12th-worst net rating (minus-1.7).

The Blazers appeared to be over-seeded—they were 11th in net rating on the season (plus-1.9)—and undermanned. It also didn't help that they were carrying the stench of six consecutive playoff defeats into that first-round fight.

Portland lost a squeaker in Game 1—thanks in no small part to a 36-point first half—and the series was gone shortly thereafter. The Blazers weren't just swept. They lost the final three games by an average of 11.3 points.

Marc Stein of the New York Times tweeted the following not long after the buzzer sounded on Portland's final defeat: "The murmurs have already started in coaching circles that 10 consecutive playoff defeats will cost Terry Stotts his job."

Stotts survived the summer, but 2018-19 could be a minefield.

The Blazers didn't address their wing deficiency in free agency, but they did spend $48 million for Jusuf Nurkic to block 2017 first-round picks Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan. Both of the young bigs can shoot, and Collins is mobile enough to survive perimeter switches on defense. This pair could give new life to a core that's threatening to stagnate, but instead, it's stuck behind one of the players responsible for the plateauing.

The team used draft night and its remaining free-agency dollars to stockpile more scoring guards, even though it may soon decide Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum—both established 20-point producers—can't win together.

To Stotts' credit, he's made a living out of maximizing what he has at his disposal. But this roster is flawed (with no money to fix it), and his playoff record is lacking (12-28). His contract is up after next season, and he'd be easier to change out than Lillard or McCollum. The Blazers not only remain committed to their potent perimeter pairing, but teams also don't typically get better when trading one of their top two talents.